'Pawri Hori Hai' Girl Dananeer Mobeen Has A Message For Kareena Kapoor Khan

If you're an avid user of social media, we don't need to tell you about the 'Pawri Hori Hai' trend. Ever since the video of Dananeer Mobeen landed on social media and YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate composed a funny track out of it, the video is going viral like wild fire. People have been sharing their own versions of 'Pawri Hori Hai' to join the trend.

In fact, many B-town celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma, etc., shared their own versions of 'Pawri Hori Hai' trend.

Now, in her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, when Dananeer Mobeen, who hails from Pakistan, was asked about her favourite stars from Bollywood, she took the names of Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Dananeer also went on to admit that Kareena's character 'Poo' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is her favourite character, and she relates to her.

"The character Poo I think not just me but I think the entire world can relate. I think I personally relate to Poo at times. So, I'll just be sitting with friends and they'll something like: 'Okay! So we're gonna watch a movie' and I'll be like, 'tell me how it was'! Poo I think humare andar bas gaya hai (Poo is deeply ingrained in all of us). So in anything that you do, it's the sass, that Poo comes out," said Dananeer.

When asked if she has any message for Kareena who recently gave birth to her second child, she happily said, "Two beautiful beautiful children Mashallah."

During her conversation with the same media portal, Dananeer also mentioned that she would go crazy if she receives any reaction or message from her favourite star Shah Rukh Khan.

