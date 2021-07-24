Payal Ghosh Takes An Indirect Jibe At Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah In Her Latest Post

Actress Payal Ghosh had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap last year in September of allegedly molesting her at the time when he was working on his film Bombay Velvet. However, Kashyap had denied the allegations and recently his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap also spoke about the same. Aaliyah defended her father while speaking of the same and also went on to call him the 'biggest softy Teddy bear you'll ever meet'. Now Payal in her latest post has taken an indirect jibe at Aaliyah's statements.

Payal Ghosh took to her social media handle to share a picture of herself along with a hard-hitting caption. Even though she did not mention, Anurag Kashyap and Aaliyah Kashyap's names in the post, it was clear that she was referring the message towards them. The actress stated, "I have been almost of your age when I was molested by your father and was under psychiatric treatment for years. Just like you....!!! my dad is also like a teddy bear to me and the best dad ever. I lost my mom when I was just 7 years old, and the best part is despite my dad looking super handsome, he didn't marry any other woman to take care of me. Anyways, I have gone through anxiety attacks for years ...... How true it is Karma hits back. yeah, looks like it does in real terms #karma." Take a look at the post.

Aaliyah Kashyap in interaction with Zoom's By Invite Only Show had spoken about the MeToo allegations imposed on her father. Aaliyah had said, "The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn't get to me, it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me. People think he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he's the biggest softy Teddy bear you'll ever meet. This is what gives me anxiety, and not really the hate. I know that whatever hate I get for him is just from people who don't have anything better to do with their lives. My dad also has been trying to make more of an effort to keep his things away from me because he doesn't want it to make my anxiety worse."