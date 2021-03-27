PGA Awards Honours Late Actor Irrfan Khan, Misspells His Name As ‘Irrif Kahn'

Among 21 international film artists, late actor Irrfan Khan was also honoured by the Producer's Guild of America (PGA) Awards during the 'In Memoriam' segment. However, the actor's name was spelt wrong.

The 2021 edition Producer's Guild of America (PGA) Awards were held virtually on Wednesday (March 24). The pre-tapped production of the awards honoured the late actor who had gained international fame, thanks to his performances in movies like Inferno, A Mighty Heart, Life of Pi, Amazing Spider-Man, and Jurassic World.

Notably, Variety.com reported that the awards' pre-tapped production messed up the actor's name which was displayed with wrong spelling as 'Irrif Kahn' instead of Irrfan Khan. Another typo was also spotted at the awards show when the name of Minari star Steven Yeun was misspelled as 'Steven Yuen'. Steven had appeared as one of the presenters at the event.

For the unversed, Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after fighting a two-year battle with cancer. The actor's last appearance in a Bollywood film was in Angrezi Medium, which released a month before his untimely passing.

The segment also honoured the famous Hollywood actors Kirk Douglas, who died at the age of 103 in February 2020, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman who passed away last year after a four-year-long battle with cancer.

Meanwhile, other prominent names in the segment included Harry Bring, Sue Bruce-Smith, Allan Burns, Kevin Burns, Stuart Cornfeld, Charles Gordon, Buck Henry, Thomas L Miller, Tom Pollock, Rebecca Ramsey, Carl Reiner, Gene Reynolds, Pamela Ross, Ronald Schwary, Lynn Shelton, Fred Silverman and Jamie Tarses.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Shares A Priceless Picture Of His Parents From Their National School Of Drama Days

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Khan Hints At Film Debut, Shares Dad's Pic From Maqbool With Tabu