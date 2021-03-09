Phone Bhoot: Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi To Shake A Leg To Creepy Dance Numbers

Gurmmeet Singh's upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot has caught everyone's attention because of its quirky title and a talented star cast comprising of Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Reportedly, the trio play ghostbusters in the film.

Currently, the shooting for this film is going on in full swing. Amid this, a news report stated that the makers are planning to add more to this spookfest by featuring Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant in creepy dance numbers.

Spilling details about this buzz, choreographer Adil Shaikh told ETimes, "This project has been quite exciting. It's such a different film. Considering it has horror we'll have some creepy dance happening in there

Meanwhile, Adil is excited to team up with Katrina again after Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani. Speaking about the same, he told the leading daily, "I shot for a song with Katrina recently for this film. It was wonderful teaming up with her once again. I worked with her after over a decade."

He recalled the times he worked with her years ago and said, "I was an assistant choreographer to Ahmed Khan at that time. We worked on Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani the last time."

Katrina Kaif seems to be having a blast while shooting for this film with her co-stars. From working out together to playing badminton on the sets, the actress has been treating fans with a lot of BTS videos from the film's sets.

Apart from shooting for Phone Bhoot, the actress is also started prepping for Salman Khan's Tiger 3. We hear that Katrina will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in this espionage thriller. Besides these two flicks, the diva has two more interesting projects in her kitty- Ali Abbas Zafar's female superhero film and Sriram Raghavan's next movie alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

