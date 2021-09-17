Piyali Chatterjee: Women Empowerment Remains Untarnished

This year, it was a year of famous female entrepreneurs, and one such all-rounder lady is actress Piyali Chatterjee, who is gearing up for her big debut in her first Tollywood film - 'Jotugriho', which is directed by Saptaswa Basu. She not only is an actress but a doting mother and entrepreneur, too. The Nexgen production house is the brainchild of Piyali Chatterjee and her husband Raktim Chatterjee, who is also a very famous entrepreneur and Bengali film producer.

Her biggest encouragement has been her husband Raktim, who always motivated her to do films. Apart from being a hard-working emerging actress, she also is an astute and a visionary businesswoman and looks after the business of Nexgen productions.

Piyali has also done a lot of ad shoots. She has always been passionate about acting and wanted to make a career in cinema. Following her passion, she has even attended numerous workshops under the director of Jotugriho to train herself for the movie. She looks at the workouts, too.

When asked about the future of the Bengali film industry, she thinks of a positive outlook for Bangla cinema. She thinks a lot of good movies are coming soon to rebuild the new era of the Bengali film industry. She will be seen soon in the next film with a new, different character.

She was groomed by Bibhash sir from Tollywood for some acting workshops. Piyali is also a renowned dancer and before coming into Tollywood, she was coached and trained by a Dance India Dance participant. Her hobbies are generally spending quality time with family.

With so much talent and different roles she is playing as an actress as well as an entrepreneur, one can without an iota of doubt say that Piyali Chatterjee has a long and bright career waiting for her in the near future.