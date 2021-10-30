Piyush Mishra Reacts To Aryan Khan's Bail In Drugs Case; Says 'Apne Bachcho Ko Sambhalein'

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 28) in Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. The star kid will be released from the Arthur Road Jail today. Earlier this morning, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri made their way towards the prison to pick him up.

When the HC announced Aryan's bail, many celebrities from the film industry wished the couple and spoke about how justice has been prevailed. Shah Rukh Khan's Dil Se co-star Piyush Mishra also reacted to the court's verdict while speaking with a leading daily.

Not the one to mince his words, the actor-writer was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "What will be my reaction? Kia usne, usko bail mil gai, bahar aagya wo. Ab Shah Rukh Khan jaane, unka beta jaane ya Sameer Wankhede jaane. Mujhe usse kya matlab hai? Theek hai ho gya. Jo kiya hain woh bhugtenge aap. Apne apne bachcho ko sambhalein, bas yahi hai. (He did it, he has got the bail and he is out now. Now Shah Rukh Khan, his son or NCB zonal directorate Sameer Wankhede know better. What have I to do with it? It's ok, it's done now. You reap what you sow. Handle your children, that's it)."

Piyush Mishra had essayed the role of a CBI investigation officer in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dil Se.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier this month after they busted an alleged rave party on a cruise which was on its way to Goa from Mumbai. His bail was turned down by different courts before his legal team moved High Court. Actress and Shah Rukh Khan's close friend Juhi Chawla stood surety for Aryan Khan and signed his bail bond of Rs 1 lakh on Friday (October 29). Later while speaking with reporters, Chawla said, "The main thing is ab bas bachcha ghar aajayega (Aryan will return home). It's a big relief."