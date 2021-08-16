PM Narendra Modi Praises Tiger Shroff’s Vande Mataram

On India's 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji appreciated the creative efforts of acclaimed producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani and leading Indian music label Jjust Music's Vande Mataram - sung by superstar Tiger Shroff, when he tweeted "Creative effort. Fully agree with what you say about Vande Mataram!"

The track, released ahead of India's Independence Day, celebrates India and its people with its scenic visuals, soothing music, energetic dance moves, riveting stunts, and impassioned clips. Within days of its release, the song is already loved India.

Responding to the Prime Minister, Jackky Bhagnani tweeted - "Thank you Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for acknowledging our initiative Vande Mataram. #UnitedWeStand with honour and pride for India. Extremely overwhelmed and grateful. 🙏🙏 @iTIGERSHROFF @Jjust_Music #VandeMataram 🇮🇳"

Responding to the Prime Minister, Tiger Shroff tweeted - " A true honour to receive your kind words Honourable Prime Minister @Narendramodi Ji. Today we celebrate everything that is special about India, the spirit of #VandeMataram #UnitedWeStand. Extremely overwhelmed and grateful! 🙏🙏 @jackkybhagnani @jjust_music"

Crediting Jackky Bhagnani for pushing him to make his singing debut with Vande Mataram ahead of its release, Tiger Shroff posted on Instagram - Grateful to @jackkybhagnani for pushing me to sing #VandeMataram as my first hindi song."

Jackky Bhagnani shares, "We dedicate this to the men and women of Indian defence force. Your resilience, spirit and valour is unmatchable. We salute you today and everyday

To every Indian who celebrates and embodies the true spirit of our nation, you are everything that makes our country truly special.