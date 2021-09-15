Pooja Batra Shares Pics With Al Pacino, Reveals Two Watched And Justice For All Together

Pooja Batra took to her Twitter on Tuesday, September 14 and shared a carousel of photos posing with Hollywood legend Al Pacino in Los Angeles. The pictures quickly went viral on social media as the two can be seen posing for the camera.

Pooja shared the pictures with Pacino and mentioned that the two watched And Justice For All together. She later also shared more pictures on Instagram and captioned it as, "With the legend himself #AlPacino Such an honor. Thank you @gshiraz for the afternoon with Al watching his movie "And Justice For All".

The comments section was filled with fans and followers heartfelt comments. One fan wrote, "Oh my gosh. Now this is going to be a historic picture. Love this guy. These actors are irreplaceable," another added, "You are holding up well. I would have become Al Pasino"

Take a look at the posts,

With the legend himself #AlPacino 🙏 @GShiraz for the afternoon with Al watching his movie “And Justice For All” pic.twitter.com/SdYdXyOa2t — Pooja Batra Shah (@iampoojabatra) September 14, 2021

And Justice for All (1979) directed by Norman Jewison and starring Pacino, Jack Warden and John Forsythe, is a courtroom drama neo-noir film. It received two Academy Award nominations for Best Leading Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

Notably, Pooja married to actor Nawab Shah, is known for her roles in '90s hits like Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Nayak, Virasat and more. She is set to be seen in Squad written, directed and produced by Nilesh Sahay.