Pooja Bedi Calls Vaccination 'Illogical & Sinister'; Asks How Can A Universal Pass Be Valid For Two Jabs?

Pooja Bedi is currently in the news for her anti vaxxer opinion on social media. The actress has been ranting about the discrimination that is taking place between vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Amid this, the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander actress recently took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive in India.

She wrote in a tweet, "If 99% survive Covid with or without the vaccine the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES & are in the risk bracket. NOT VACCINATE the whole world! & certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It's illogical & Sinister!"

The actress further tagged the Prime Minister, the United Nations, and other civic bodies and continued in another tweet, "Is there a credible answer to this question? Why are 100% of the population being subjected to a vaccine when 99% survive Covid? Survival rate prior to vaccine was 99% Survival rate post vaccine is 99%."

She questioned how a universal pass for two jabs be valid when a vaccinated person can get COVID-19 and spread it just like the unvaccinated one.

"How can a "Universal Pass" for two jabs be valid when they can get covid & spread covid just like unvaccinated? & especially since they now say that 2 jabs aren't adequate (antibodies disappear) & booster shots needed..how is it ANY guarantee? It's a bottomless pit of vaccines!," Pooja mentioned in another tweet.

A few days ago, the actress had called out the government's different rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people and tweeted, "Why aren't unvaccinated allowed in malls/local trains/offices? Especially if being fully vaccinated is NO guarantee 4 not getting/spreading covid? If "danger" is only th alleged severity of infection shouldn't that be individual choice? Discrimination is illogical!"

Asking about why there's a hype around vaccination, Pooja had mentioned in a tweet, "Prior to vaccine 99% of those infected survived covid. Post vaccine the stats remain the same. Why the hysteria/ pressure about vaccination? The discrimination towards the unvaccinated?& What about #vaccineSideEffects No compensation after forcing them to #Vaccinate ??? #COVID".