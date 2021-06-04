Pooja Bedi Quit Films For Ex-Husband Farhan's Family, Says 'They Were Right Choices For That Time'

Pooja Bedi recently opened up about being away from the big screen after a hit debut in the early 90s with films like Vishkanya and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. The former actress said that she gave it all up for holy matrimony as her ex-husband Farhan Furniturewalla's family was conservative.

In an interaction with Samir Soni on Instagram, Pooja said that she stepped away from the film industry for love. She said, "I had great fun while I was there and then I got married."

"My ex-husband told me, if I was going to get married, I couldn't continue in films because his family is very conservative. My mother always taught me, 'Whatever you do, you give it 100 percent or you don't do it.' So I was like, 'Okay, if I am going to be a housewife and a wife, let me be the best possible one.' So, to me, it was like, 'Okay, I'll give up this journey of my life and start a new one,'" Pooja added.

However, the actress said that things would have been different if she was asked to make the same choice now. Explaining further she said, "When you are younger, you think differently, right? Today, maybe I will make different choices."

Pooja added that she does not regret the decision and think "they were the right choices for that time and I am really glad that I did make those choices. So, then I gave up everything for holy matrimony and I became the best wife."

Well, Pooja and Farhan decided to part ways in 2003. The two share a daughter Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020. After the divorce, the actress appeared in many reality TV shows like Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Maa Exchange and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

She was recently seen in the Netflix show Masaba Masaba alongside Neena Gupta and Masaba. She had also been a part of ZEE5's Comedy Couple and played the role of a single mother.