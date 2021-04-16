Pooja Bedi Says 'Beaches Are Accessible To Everyone' After Twitter User Asks Her To Check Her Privilege

Pooja Bedi recently shared a video from a speedboat while in Goa, enjoying some time with fiancé Maneck Contractor amid the 15-day Coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai. However, the former actress was slammed by netizens for showing off her privilege while people are struggling to make ends meet.

While Sharing the video, Pooja wrote, "Life is meant to be lived...not spent caged and masked for a year/years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown... what would ur greatest regret be?"

After being called out by people asking her to check her "privilege", the 50-year-old hit back. Pooja replied, "What privilege?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege... We have a large coastline in India. It's only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the "privilege"."

What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege... We have a large coastline in India. It's only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the "privilege " — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 15, 2021

While some netizens asked her to be afraid of the virus, others said, "Ma'am people are dying of covid complications every day. Check your privilege. God bless you." Another comment said, "She is not brave neither stupid but a wannabe. The minute she will feel discomfort then see how loud her abuses will be for authorities and government. For such kinds if anything goes wrong then it's not her it's them."

Take a look at some more reactions to Pooja Bedi's post,

Rich people flaunting their privileges is the reason we hate Non Goans being able to live here and make our Paradise like state a Living Hell. There are not beds for patients + we have a massive positivity rate.



GOA IS CLOSED. DON’T COME HERE ! — CONRAD BARRETO * (@conradbeckham) April 16, 2021

You're the virus that we should be more afraid of. — MadMax Zoombie (@TapiocaChip) April 16, 2021

She is not brave neither stupid but a wannabe. The minute she will feel discomfort then see how loud her abuses will be for authorities and government. For such kinds if anything goes wrong then it's not her it's them. — sonal🇮🇳 (@comeonletsshare) April 16, 2021

I would like to add some light here,

First off all , you are arrogantly mocking the whole efforts of government as well as the people in the medical field vowing their life before inorder to ensure the safe and sound environment it used to be. — Hemanth Nair (@HemanthNair12) April 15, 2021

Many stars have also expressed their concern about showing off their privilege while others are going through a tough time during the pandemic. Actor Amid Sadh recently revealed that he won't be posting any new content on social media saying, "When the country is going through a difficult time, my posts of gym sessions won't heal anyone."

