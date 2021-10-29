Pooja Bedi Slams Those Who Judged Shah Rukh Khan And Aryan Khan; 'Celebrities And Their Kids Are Human Beings'

Yesterday (October 29, 2021), Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and social media is buzzing with congratulatory messages for the superstar. Many of his fans gathered outside Mannat and celebrated Aryan's bail in all zest. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, actress Pooja Bedi also reacted to Aryan's bail and slammed those who passed judgements on Shah Rukh and Aryan.

She told Times Of India, "What happened to Aryan or any young kid his age is deeply unfortunate. To be tossed behind bars with hardened criminals for weeks with no evidence to incriminate him, when bail should be the norm, not an exception in such cases, and to have the media breathing down your neck and projecting you as some criminal deviant, cannot be positive in any way."

She further said our nation needs to nurture and protect the youth of our country, because then only they will have faith in our laws, processes and media. Speaking about the importance of fair trial, Pooja said that the punishment should always be in proportion to the crime committed. She further added that Aryan has been punished in undue proportion.

Slamming those who criticised SRK and his upbringing after Aryan's row, she said, "It's a shame on everyone who participated in this mob-mentality attack on him. Celebrities and their kids are human beings, just like everyone else... except the trauma and humiliation is compounded by unwanted and unwarranted attention. Never forget that!"

Meanwhile, Aryan is presently in judicial custody and lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai. He will complete the formalities for his release by today.