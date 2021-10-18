Pooja Bedi Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'I Chose To Stay Unvaccinated As It's My Personal Decision'

Actress Pooja Bedi recently took to social media to inform fans that she has tested positive for COVID-19. She said that not getting vaccinated was her choice and that she hopes that her natural immunity would help her to recover.

The Jo Jeeta Woh Sikandar actress shared a video on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "COVID POSITIVE!!!! I have finally been diagnosed as covid positive. I chose/choose to stay unvaccinated as its my personal decision to allow my own natural immunity and alternative healing and wellness practices to accelerate my healing. You do what's right for you. Each to their own ❤ Caution. not panic."

Have a look.

In the video, Pooja is seen saying, "Hello everyone! I have been wondering why I have not got the coronavirus till now. It is so infectious and everyone, at some point is going to get it. Well, voila! Seems that I have now caught it. I have tested positive."

Pooja Bedi Calls Vaccination 'Illogical & Sinister'; Asks How Can A Universal Pass Be Valid For Two Jabs?

The actress revealed that initially she thought it was her dust allergy as she had been cleaning her cupboards. However when it worsened, she took a COVID-19 test and tested positive for it. Calling the virus 'that kind of knocks you out', she said that she has been passing out a lot.

Pooja Bedi: I Grew Up In A Divorced Family; My Father Has Been Divorced Four Times Now

She further assured her fans that she is taking all the necessary precautions and continued, "We must know that 99% of people who caught coronavirus before the vaccines came out, have survived. And, 99% post the vaccination have also survived. We need caution, not panic. The fact is, we have tools and aids on our side."

She also revealed that she is taking fresh fruits, steam inhalations etc.

Pooja has been in the news for her anti vaxxer opinion on social media. In August this year, she had called the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India 'illogical and sinister' in one of the tweets.