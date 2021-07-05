Pooja Bhatt On Aamir Khan's Divorce: Most Marriages End Badly; Relationships Are Not Made/Un-Made On Paper

Actress-turned-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt reacted to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce which has become the hot topic of discussion, and said that most marriages end badly.

She took to the micro-blogging site and tweeted, "Nothing new about co-parenting even after one decides to part ways as husband & wife. Relationships are not made/un-made on paper. They are written on one's heart. Maintaining a relationship based on respect through & even after a marriage ends requires Integrity. Few manage that."

She further wrote, "Most marriages end badly. The ones that don't are looked upon as an anomaly. People understand and accept bitterness & hate more than they do largesse and compassion. Which is why most people rather live a lie than face the truth about themselves & a relationship they are in."

On Saturday (July 3), Aamir and Kiran in a joint statement announced about their separation, but the duo also mentioned that even though they will not be a married couple, they will continue to support each other as a part of the same family.

Aamir also confirmed that they will continue to work together for Paani Foundation and Aamir Khan Productions.

Meanwhile, Aamir's divorce has created an uproar on social media and it has left netizens divided- while some are lauding Aamir and Kiran for addressing divorce in such a dignified way, others are trolling the duo over their failed marriage.

With respect to work, Aamir will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.