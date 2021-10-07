Pooja Bhatt Reacts After Being Accused Of Risking The Life Of An Informer After Her Tweet On Aryan Khan's Case

Actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt was amongst the few celebrities who have come out in support of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs bust case on a Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3. However, after her latest tweet wherein she had taken a dig at a man who shared a selfie with Aryan speculatively from the NCB office, a journalist accused her of risking the life of an informer. Pooja replied to the tweet defending herself from the same.

It all started after Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "And then we have those, who would fail to be cast as 'private detectives' in the most archaic Bollywood film. Fact is stranger than fiction & replete with far more clichés. Time to change 'Looks like a Bollywood villain' to 'Looks like a Pvt Detective outsourced by a Govt agency."

Soon, a Twitter user who is apparently a journalist by profession accused Pooja Bhatt of risking the life of an informer. He stated, "An informer can be with police/ED/CBI/NIA/NCB. & informer could be anyone. Passing information and helping busting of a racket is not a crime. U are putting their lives in danger by taking their names. Drug peddlers might attack informers now. You can also help and be in a raid."

The Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi actress was quick to share a screenshot of the allegation and defend herself. Pooja Bhatt tweeted, "I have not taken their name if you use your eyes to actually 'see' & re-read my tweet. Or is that too much to ask? Advise the said person to refrain from taking & then leaking such glorious 'selfies' next time as they go viral. Discretion is the better part of valour, is it not?" Take a look at the tweet shared by the actress.

I have not taken their name if you use your eyes to actually ‘see’ & re-read my tweet. Or is that too much to ask? Advise the said person to refrain from taking & then leaking such glorious ‘selfies’ next time as they go viral. Discretion is the better part of valour, is it not? pic.twitter.com/TFehreH3HV — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 7, 2021

Earlier Pooja Bhatt had come out in support of Shah Rukh Khan and had tweeted, "I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too shall pass." Apart from this celebs like Sussanne Khan, Hansal Mehta, Sucharita Krishnamoorthi also shared their support for the superstar and his son. Aryan Khan is expected to stay in the custody of the NCB till today (October 7).