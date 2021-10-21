Pooja Bhatt Reacts To Shah Rukh Khan Getting Mobbed Post His Jail Visit To Meet Son Aryan

Pooja Bhatt was one of the first celebrities who had extended his support to Shah Rukh Khan and his family when the superstar's son Aryan was arrested in a connection with a drugs case. After staying low-key for a long time, King Khan made his first public appearance today (October 21) when he visited Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai to meet Aryan who is currently lodged there.

Post his visit, the Pathan actor was nearly mobbed by the paparazzi who were stationed outside the jail while clicking his pictures and videos. Pooja Bhatt took to her Twitter handle to react to this situation.

Shah Rukh Khan's Family To Not Celebrate Diwali & Birthday, Will Request His Fans Not To Gather Outside Mannat

She tweeted, "Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever & there is immense pressure on you'll from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health & safety but how do you'll explain this pack like behaviour to your own children? Tragic."

Pooja and Shah Rukh Khan had shared screen space in Mahesh Bhatt's 1996 film Chaahat.

Hansal Mehta also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Being a celebrity, being a star, being from 'Bollywood' means your emotion, your torment and your concern as a father become a matter of public consumption, heartless abuse and ruthless judgement."

NCB Conducts Raid At SRK's Mannat Followed By Ananya Panday's Mumbai Home, Actress Summoned For Questioning

He further added in another tweet, "Bollywood is not a place, not a company and definitely not some mafia. It is a loosely coined term for a large number of individuals who work really hard to create, to entertain, to engage and unlike many other professions are always vulnerable to criticism, scrutiny and abuse. I don't know or have never appreciated the term Bollywood. What I do know is that this term and the individuals connected to it are a favourite punching pag and diversionary vehicle for a few divisive, abusive and inefficient set of some cowardly invisible people."

Swara Bhasker also shared her thoughts on the ongoing case and wrote in a tweet, "Shahrukh Khan is an example of grace & decent conduct. To me, he represents the best qualities of India as an idea. He is an inspiration to me personally. Sending him & Gauri love, strength & all my prayers!"

Meanwhile, a Special NDPS court in Mumbai refused to grant bail to Aryan in the drugs case, following which his lawyers have moved High Court. The Bombay High Court has listed the hearing for Aryan's bail plea on October 26. The star kid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after they busted an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound cruise in Mumbai on October 2.