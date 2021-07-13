Pooja Bhatt Says Her Life Is Not Incomplete Without Marriage; 'I Choose To Live The Way I Do'

Pooja Bhatt is one of the few leading ladies in Bollywood who has never shied away from speaking her mind. After making her acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt's Daddy in 1989, she went on to star in films like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Chaahat amongst others. In 2009, Pooja starred in Saif Ali Khan's Sanam Teri Kasam and took a sabbatical in acting.

After 19 years, the actress returned back to showbiz with the Netflix web series Bombay Begums in 2020. Recently in an interview with Filmfare magazine, Pooja opened up on various things like her battle with alcoholism, ending her marriage and much more.

The Junoon actress said that no matter what women achieve in the world, a lot of them return home only to see their achievements reduced to 'what's for dinner?'

On being asked if happily married is a myth, Pooja told the online portal, "No matter what we women achieve in the world, a lot of us come home and our achievements are reduced to 'haan, theek hai na, tumne Nobel Prize jeet liya magar abhi khaane mein kya hai?' (Good, you've won the Nobel Prize but what's for dinner?) Are you a mother? Are you not? Are you married? Are you not? I've been asked by so many people why aren't you getting married again. And I tell them that I've grown up from thinking 'and they lived happily ever after' to 'and she lived happily ever after'. I've been there, done that, tried it and recommended it to people too. But my life is not incomplete because I choose to live the way I do."

Pooja married Manish Makhija in 2003. After 11 years of marriage, the couple parted ways in 2014. "I choose to live life on MY terms & refuse to perform to the gallery. Certificates don't make or break marriages & relationships! Life does! To all those who care & especially those that don't my husband Munna & Me have decided to part ways after 11 glorious years of marriage. Our split as some might call it is amicable & we hold each other in the highest esteem for now and forever. The reason I explain Is because we are both part of the public domain. Our friends, well-wishers, and foes are free to now speculate," Bhatt had tweeted back then.

Meanwhile, in her recent interview with Filmfare, Pooja also opened up on being vocal about alcohol abuse and said, "We try to cover up many things. But four years ago when I decided to quit drinking, I decided to be open about it. I began my career with a film like Daddy, which was about a young girl getting her father who's an alcoholic to stop drinking. And there, I was dealing with the same problem."

She further continued, "I reached out to people to let them know that it's something that could happen to anyone. Women especially need to be a little bit more open about that. And I was overwhelmed by the response that I got from random strangers."

In the same interview, Pooja said that the usual dinner table conversation at the Bhatt house is rocking and added, "The conversations range from world affairs, plants, thunderstorms to the best cheesecake - it's a riot! You'd enjoy being a fly on the wall or, in our case, a lizard on the wall because we love lizards in our household. Between my father, me, Soni (Razdan), Shaheen (Bhatt) and Alia (Bhatt), we have different interests and strong opinions and ways of putting those opinions across.