Pooja Entertainment Collaborates With India’s ‘Recycle Man’ To Recycle Its Production Waste

The heritage production house, Pooja Entertainment has created a trail-blazing precedent by joining hands with India's celebrated 'Recycle Man,' Dr Binish Desai to recycle its production waste and minimize its carbon footprint.

Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh who has bought the Recycle man on board and has championed greener sets devoid of single-use plastics as much as possible during the making of films like Coolie No. 1 and Bellbottom tells, "I was terribly anxious about what to do about the masks and PPE kits generated on sets. We wanted to take sustainability on our film sets to a different level and it is now wonderful to have Dr Binish on board. He is an inspiring social entrepreneur working on industrial waste recycling and management and he will guide us about the various ways we can recycle and upcycle all of our production waste. Be it the construction material that is used to build structures on sets, the plastic used, PPE kits and masks or even the sediments of tea and coffee left behind in cups, we will make sure that we make eco-sensitivity a part of our projects ."

The sustainability and zero waste philosophy will be extended to even Pooja Entertainment's offices and Dr Binish will act as a consultant for the production house and on films, they make in the future. He says, "This is the first time I am consulting a film production house. Pooja Entertainment's vision and commitment to change took me by complete surprise and I am very excited to see what we can do and how we can bring a change together. I have always said that the concept of "waste" does not exist in Nature. Waste is generated by irresponsible human consumption and it is our job to sustainably get rid of it. This is why I founded my company in 2016 that provides cost-effective eco-friendly technologies and solutions. I am very happy to be working with Pooja entertainment and I think, together we can initiate a positive shift and start a sustainability movement in the industry."