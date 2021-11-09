pooja-hegde-feels-watching-films-in-theatres-is-a-privilege

With a dip in COVID-19 cases across the nation, the theatres are finally witnessing a jump in footfalls and it's indeed a happy news for all the moviegoers, as well as every person related to the film industry. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Pooja was asked if she also believes that releasing a film theatrically has become almost like a privilege, here's what she said...

"I don't know if it is that. I feel it is an option. You need to know what will bring people to theatres. If you feel taking an OTT deal is better, that's your call. As artists, we have different things that make us happy. We have different goals as compared to the producers. I feel OTT's reach is great, but there are some films you need to watch on the big screen, it's just the energy in the room," said Hegde while speaking to Hindustan Times.

Pooja further added that watching films in theatres is like a proper outing, which makes it so much bigger than watching something at home.

"You watch the film and just immerse yourself into that world, and laugh a little, forgetting everything. That's something the theatre can do. I don't know if it's a privilege, but I do feel watching films there is a privilege," said Hegde.

As far as Pooja's professional life is concerned, she is in a happy space, as she has several projects in her kitty including Radhe Shyam, Cirkus and Bhaijaan.

On this, Pooja said that she's very thankful to the industry and she feels all her hard work and patience paid off.