Pooja Hegde Has The Cutest Reaction On Getting Jabbed Before Getting Back To Sets

Pooja
took
to
her
social
media
to
share
pictures
of
her
getting
jabbed
while
her
mother
accompanied
her.
She
wrote,
"Jabbed!
💉🥺
The
last
time
@latamhegde
took
me
to
go
get
vaccinated
I
was
probably
2
😂
#theworldwelivein".
In
her
next
picture
Pooja,
had
the
most
adorable
reaction
while
getting
vaccinated,
she
could
be
seen
holding
her
mother's
hand
tightly
as
she
smiled
under
her
mask
and
wrote,
"When
your
hiding
your
fear
with
your
smile
😬".
The
actress
looks
gorgeous
as
always
in
a
mint
green
ribbed
top
and
blue
jeans,
complemented
with
a
sleek
necklace
and
a
brown
handbag
leaving
her
hair
open,
parted
from
the
middle.
Getting
vaccinated
before
going
onto
sets,
Pooja
will
be
seen
in
the
Pan-India
film,
Radhe
Shyam
with
Prabhas,
Cirkus
with
Ranveer
Singh,
Kabhi
Eid
Kabhi
Diwali
with
Salman
Khan,
Acharya
with
Chiranjeevi
and
Ram
Charan,
Beast
with
Thalapathy
Vijay
and
Most
Eligible
Bachelor.