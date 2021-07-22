Pooja Hegde Has The Cutest Reaction On Getting Jabbed Before Getting Back To Sets

Pooja Hegde is running from set to set these days and she has taken time out from her busy schedule to get the COVID-19 vaccine with the most adorable reaction, before she gets on to the sets again.

Pooja took to her social media to share pictures of her getting jabbed while her mother accompanied her. She wrote, "Jabbed! 💉🥺 The last time @latamhegde took me to go get vaccinated I was probably 2 😂 #theworldwelivein".

In her next picture Pooja, had the most adorable reaction while getting vaccinated, she could be seen holding her mother's hand tightly as she smiled under her mask and wrote, "When your hiding your fear with your smile 😬".

The actress looks gorgeous as always in a mint green ribbed top and blue jeans, complemented with a sleek necklace and a brown handbag leaving her hair open, parted from the middle.

Getting vaccinated before going onto sets, Pooja will be seen in the Pan-India film, Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan, Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Beast with Thalapathy Vijay and Most Eligible Bachelor.