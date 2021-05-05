Pooja Hegde On Working With Salman Khan: He Is Someone I Look Forward To Interacting With On The Set

Pooja Hegde has been super busy since the year started, as she has multiple movies from various film industries across India in her bag. One such film features her opposite Salman Khan for the first time in her career.

Pooja in an interview with a leading newspaper shared, "It's a fun film that will make people laugh. We had planned to begin it a while ago, but the pandemic affected the shooting schedules. Once things get a little better, we should hopefully be able to start shooting. I am extremely eager and excited to work with Salman Khan. It's my first film with him, and he's someone I look forward to interacting with on the set."

Pooja Hegde got onto sets immediately after the lockdown eased last year. She shot for Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, she also shot for her Pan-India project Radhe Shyam with Prabhas as well as for Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan before the recent lockdowns were reimposed.

Talking about working in the new normal, Pooja shares, "Times are such that we have to make sanitising, keeping a distance and wearing a mask a habit. Only when people feel safe and secure can things get back on track on the work front. Also, we have to learn to live with COVID-19. It will be a long battle to get to the other side. Being careful and cautious is the only key."

Pooja had recently tested positive for the virus and has been isolated since. She also took to social media to inform her fans that she was doing fine and had been doing yoga, reading positive books, meditation to keep a positive frame of mind in the stressful situation.

For her upcoming prohects she has 6 films in her lineup including Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, Pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan, Acharyaa with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor as well as Thalapathy 65 opposite Thalapathy Vijay.