pooja-hegde-opens-up-about-shooting-cirkus-with-rohit-shetty-and-ranveer-singh

Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest Pan-India actresses who is currently working on films from various industries across India. She was shooting non-stop for her films before the second wave of COVID-19 hit the nation.

Prabhas Is All Praise For His Co-Star Pooja Hegde After Watching Radhe Shyam

One of those films was Rohit Shetty's Cirkus wherein she will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh for the first time. Talking about her experience of shooting with Rohit and Ranveer for the first time with a leading newspaper, Pooja said, "I don't think I have laughed so much on the set of a film. It would feel like I am in the middle of a party, and work was just happening on the side. That is the beauty of the equation we all shared. The energy and the vibe of the set were so good."

When the lockdown had eased last year, Pooja hopped onto the sets of Cirkus to shoot her parts in Mumbai while managing the shoot schedules with Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor. This year with Acharyaa and Thalapathy 65 added to the list, she had an even tighter schedule to handle while she shot for a few days for Cirkus in Ooty as well. She is also yet to start shoot for her next with Salman Khan.

Pooja is one of the leading names not in just Bollywood, but also the Telugu and Tamil cinema with a Pan-India appeal and her lineup is proof of the same. From her upcoming romantic pan-India film, Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas, Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan, to Acharyaa with Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Most Eligible Bachelor and Thalapathy 65 with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay.