Pooja Hegde Says There Are Some Films That Are Made For Theatrical Experience

Actress Pooja Hegde is one of the busiest actresses in the current time, as she has multiple projects in her kitty. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Pooja Hegde opened up about theatres reopening in India and said that the experience of watching a film on the big screen is magical.

Elaborating her point, Pooja told Hindustan Times, "The energy changes when there are so many people watching a film together, laughing at the same joke or crying to the same scene. There are some films that are made for a theatrical experience and need you to have an immersive experience."

Hegde further added, "In the past one-and-a-half years, people have suffered due to the pandemic and have gone through a lot. I believe cinema has the power to make them forget their stress even if it means for two hours."

In the same interview, Pooja also opened up about her recent trip to Varanasi, wherein she prayed for the success of her upcoming projects.

Radhe Shyam: Makers Re-Confirm Theatrical Release Date!

"As a family, we haven't been able to take a family trip for a long time. Praying and getting to be a part of the culture of the people in Varanasi was beautiful. The maha aarti was beautiful," asserted the Housefull 4 actor.

With respect to work, Pooja will next be seen in Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Earlier, while speaking to a media agency, Pooja had spoken about the film and said that the film is a very mature love story.

Pooja Hegde Shares A Cute Video From Her Make Up Room, Looks Super Hot With Wet Hair!

"It's quite interesting to see Prabhas do a romantic film after so much action. For me, myself, I don't think I have not done a proper love story in a long time. So, it's exciting for me," said Hegde.