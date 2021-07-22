Poonam Pandey Alleges Raj Kundra Threatened Her, Leaked Her Number With Objectionable Messages

After Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's arrest by the Crime Branch, Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornography films and publishing them through certain apps, model-actress Poonam Pandey has made some shocking allegations against the businessman in an interview with a leading daily.

Poonam told ETimes that she was threatened and forced to sign a contract according to their will. She was quoted as saying, "I was threatened and forced to sign a contract which stated - I have to shoot, pose and look a certain way according to their will or else, they'd leak all of my personal stuff".

The Nasha actress further claimed that Kundra leaked her personal mobile number with objectionable messages when she decided to terminate the contract.

"When I wasn't in favour of signing and decided to terminate the contract, they leaked my personal mobile number along with messages like, 'Call me now, I will strip for you' on the app. I still remember, after that, I started receiving calls from all over, not in dozens but thousands, at odd hours, asking me for explicit services. People started sending me pornographic images and videos. I even left my home in fear that something bad will happen to me. It felt so scary," Poonam told the leading daily.

The actress also urged others who had experienced something similar to come forward. She said that if something like this can happen to a 'known' person like herself, then others could be in grave danger of being exploited.

"Despite being warned by my lawyers, I am giving this statement - If Raj Kundra can do this heinous crime with me--I am still a known personality--then imagine the kind of trouble he must have caused for the mass people too. How and where do we stop this? It's really impossible to judge. Hence, I am urging every person, specially every girl out there to raise their voice and speak up, if they are going through something similar too," Poonam told ETimes.

Earlier, the actress had filed a police complaint against Kundra and his associates from Armsprime Media, an app which manages celebrity apps, for illegally using content featuring her even after the termination of her contract with the company.