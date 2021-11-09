Poonam Pandey's Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Assaulting Her; Actress Admitted To Hospital

Model and actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested by Mumbai Police on Sunday (November 7) for allegedly assaulting her. According to a report in ANI, the actress was admitted to the hospital after she filed a complaint against him.

A tweet by ANI read, "Maharashtra | Actress Poonam Pandey's husband Sam Bombay was arrested yesterday in Mumbai after the actress complained that he assaulted her. Poonam Pandey was admitted to a hospital: Mumbai Police."

This isn't the first time when Poonam Pandey's marital life has hit the news. In September last year just a few days after their wedding when the couple was preparing for a film shoot in Goa, Poonam had lodged a complaint of domestic violence against Sam. She had alleged that her husband had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her.

Following her complaint, the Goa police had booked Sam under Sections 353 (causing hurt), 353 (insult) 506 (criminal intimidation) and 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

After Sam was granted bail, Poonam had reconciled with him and told Times Now Digital in an interview, "We are sorted. I saved my marriage. Agar kisi se pyar kia hai toh aap itni jaldi give up kaise kar sakte ho (if you love someone, then how can you give up so soon)? I understand problems hoti hain but chance banta hai, if you have loved someone (I agree problems can occur, but one chance must be given)."

Poonam and Sam were reportedly in a live-in relationship for two years before they tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at their Bandra residence in Mumbai.

