Popular Mimicry Artist And Actor Madhav Moghe Passes Away After Battling Cancer

Mimicry artist and actor Madhav Moghe passed away on Sunday (July 11). Moghe has worked in films such as Damini, Ghatak, Vinashak and Partner among others. He has also been a part of several comedy shows on TV as well. He was battling stage three cancer.

Known as duplicate Sanjeev Kumar for his style of mimicry, Madhav made his Bollywood debut with the 1993 film Damini which also starred Sunny Deol, Rishi Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Meenakshi Seshadri. He is best remembered for mimicking Thakur from the classic cult film Sholay.

Ananya Panday's Grandmother Dr Snehlata Panday Passes Away Due To Prolonged Illness

The actor also used to mimic actors like Utpal Dutta and Rajkumar in many comedy and stage shows in the country and abroad. He was last seen on the silver screen in the 2011 film Jaana Pehchana which starred Sachin Pilgaonkar and Ranjeeta Kaur in key roles.

Kumar Ramsay, Eldest Of Ramsay Brothers, Passes Away At 85

Moghe recently lost his wife on June 21 due to kidney-related problems at the age of 68. His daughter Prachi Moghe confirmed her father's demise and told ABP News, “After the death of my mother on June 21, my father got very ill. He stopped eating and drinking and he was feeling very weak. So, after completing the 13th day ritual of my mother's death, he was admitted to Bombay Hospital for treatment, he was diagnosed with lung cancer. The cancer was in its final stage and there was no hope of survival. The doctors asked to take him home. I brought him back home yesterday and he died at 6.00 am today.”