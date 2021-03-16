Post Vijay Sethupathi's Exit, Naga Chaitanya To Make His Bollywood Debut With Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha?

Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi was to play a pivotal role in Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Unfortunately, things didn't walk out and the Master actor exited the project. Now, if the latest buzz is to believed, Telugu star Naga Chaitanya has been approached for this role in Aamir Khan starrer.

If things go as planned, Laal Singh Chaddha would be Naga Chaitanya's Bollywood debut. One hears that the Majili actor is likely to begin shooting for the film in May. However, there isn't no official word on this yet from the makers.

Earlier, there were reports in the media that Vijay had quit Laal Singh Chaddha post a fallout with Aamir over weight issues. However, later, the Super Delux actor broke his silence on these reports citing that the pandemic affected the dates which he had allocated to this film.

"COVID happened. It ransacked all our plans. After the lockdown I had five Telugu projects in various stages of production to complete. I just couldn't accommodate Laal Singh Chaddha in my schedule," Vijay was quoted as saying by the news portal.

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The film helmed by Advait Chandan, stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leading lady.

On a related note, Aamir was recently seen in a special dance number titled 'Har Funn Maula' with Elli AvrRam for Amin Hajee's upcoming film Koi Jaane Na. The superstar was also in the news for quitting social media.

The superstar who celebrated his 56th birthday on Sunday wrote, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before."

