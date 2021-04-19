Adipurush: Prabhas And Saif Ali Khan Have Undergone Remarkable Physical Transformation: Om Raut

Ever since filmmaker Om Raut made an official announcement about his much-ambitious project Adipurush, we can't wait to see his work, as the film casts four promising actors- Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. While Prabhas will be seen portraying the role of Lord Rama, Saif will be seen as Ravana, and Kriti and Sunny as Sita and Lakshman, respectively.

In his recent conversation with a leading daily, Raut shared an updated on the film's shooting amid the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic. He said that he has already finished thirty per cent of the shoot, and had already finished principal photography last year.

When asked what kind of prep work Prabhas and Saif have done for the film, Raut revealed to the daily, "There is a lot of work that is going on. Saif and Prabhas have undergone a remarkable physical transformation and there is massive action involved too. There is a lot of physical transformation that Prabhas has undergone from an artiste's point of view and he continues to work on it even now as we shoot. With Saif Ali Khan, it is evident in the pictures, but I cannot reveal much."

The Tanhaji director also spoke about working with Kriti Sanon for the first time and could not stop boasting about her.

He said that she is so phenomenal, genuine and pure that it's a great experience for him to be working with her. He also asserted that the Raabta actress has nailed the mental clarity that one requires to play the part that she's playing.

"She's also getting trained because she has to speak in Telugu, which is not the language that she could speak in, besides focusing on her diet and everything. It just shows the passion and dedication that she brings to the table. So, it was a lovely experience working with her," added Raut.

Well, going by his interview, we're supremely excited to see what Raut has to offer to the audiences with Adipurush.

