Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush Shoot To Be Shifted To Hyderabad Due To COVID Restrictions In Maharashtra?

The deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many states in the country including Maharashtra to impose lockdown-like restrictions to curb the rising number of cases. Because of this, many filmmakers have been forced to shift the shooting set to other states.

The latest buzz in the tinsel town is that the makers of Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer Adipurush are also planning a similar move. As per a report in ETimes, director Om Raut and his team are contemplating shifting their shooting base to Hyderabad from Maharashtra.

The report states that the team has wrapped up 60 days of shooting and have 90 more days of work remaining. Since the film is heavy on VFX, most of the filming will be done indoors.

The magnum opus went on floors in February this year at a studio in Mumbai, and the team was supposed to resume the Mumbai shoot after a few weeks. However, the lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra have forced Adipurush makers to look for other options.

Just like the film industry, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the TV industry as well. After the TV shoots were stalled in Maharashtra, many shows shifted their shooting base to Hyderabad. Currently, popular TV soaps like Imlie, Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali, Namak Issk Ka are being filmed at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Coming back to Adipurush, reportedly if things go as planned, the team will be Hyderabad-bound by May 15.

Touted to be one of the most anticipated films, Om Raut's Adipurush has Prabhas essaying the role of Ram while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the main antagonist Lankesh. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.

Director Om Raut had earlier shared that Prabhas and Saif have undergone remarkable physical transformation for the film. He was quoted as saying in an interview, "Saif and Prabhas have undergone a remarkable physical transformation and there is massive action involved too. There is a lot of physical transformation that Prabhas has undergone from an artiste's point of view and he continues to work on it even now as we shoot. With Saif Ali Khan, it is evident in the pictures, but I cannot reveal much."

Adipurush is being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well. The film is slated to release on August 11, 2022.