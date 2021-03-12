Prabhas To Step In As The Main Baddie In Hrithik Roshan Starrer War Sequel?

A leading news portal recently reported that director Sidharth Anand is planning to cast Hrithik Roshan and Prabhas together in Yash Raj Film's next which is touted to be an action thriller. Now, the latest buzz in the tinsel town suggests that the film in question is a sequel to Siddharth Anand's 2019 blockbuster film War that starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in leading roles. One even hears that Prabhas might play Hrithik's nemesis in War 2.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand had met Prabhas some time back. The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Siddharth Anand is in the talks with Prabhas for what could be the biggest film of his career. It's a stylish action thriller and the director has already had multiple meetings with Prabhas at Hyderabad last year before he commenced work on Pathan. While Prabhas has liked Sid's idea and vision, he has asked him to come with a bound script and then take a final call. The meetings so far have gone off well."

If things go as planned then this might one of the biggest casting coups in recent times.

Earlier, Tiger Shroff who was a part of the first film, had hinted that a sequel to War might be on cards. The Baaghi star had told Bollywood Hungama, "War just took off to another level, and I've to admit sharing screen space with my idol Hrithik sir was an experience I will cherish all my life. He has been an inspiration all my life. And to now observe him from such close quarters was a learning experience. As for bringing my character back, all I will say at the moment is, you didn't see my body in War, did you? There are many ways to manoeuvre the script to accommodate both of us."

Now, with reports suggesting that Prabhas might come on board for War 2, it would be interesting to watch how the makers are planning to accomodate the three actors in the film.

As of now, Siddharth Anand is currently working on Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. His next film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is slated to go on floors soon. On the other hand, Prabhas is gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam. His other two projects are Adipurush, Salaar and Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

