Prachi Desai On Her Wedding Plans: I Have Been Married So Many Times On Screen That I Think I Am Done With It

Prachi Desai rose to fame with her portrayal of Bani in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV daily soap Kasamh Se. The actress soon made her transition to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's 2008 film Rock On! and went on to star in films like Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan and I, Me Aur Main.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, the Life Partner actress opened up about her marriage plans. The actress said that a marriage of convenience has never been on her agenda.

"My parents have brought me up in such a way that I never saw marriage as a safety net or as something I would do if my career slowed down for a bit or something didn't work out," Prachi was quoted as saying by the leading daily.

On being asked if she experiences any pressure from her parents to tie the knot soon, the actress told ETimes, "We belong to a really humble background and we feel it's a big deal that we have come this far. For them and for me, it is something I completely own that I have made it this far in my profession on my own, with no godfathers or hand-holders. My parents have always respected my space and never spoken about marriage or finding a guy. When my friends actually tell me that their parents are bringing up the topic at home, I find it a little surprising and odd because my parents never do that."

Talking about her marriage plans, Prachi said that she lives on her terms and loves her independence too much. She elaborated on it by saying, "You know, I have been married so many times on screen that I think I am done with it for now. Whoever the guy is for me, he better be prepared. I live on my terms and I love my independence too much to give it up for marriage right now. I won't mind being married a few years later but again, only if and when someone perfect comes along."

Workwise, after staying away from the screen for a while, the actress was recently seen in a pivotal role in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Silence...Can You Hear It?.

ALSO READ: Silence...Can You Hear It? Movie Review: Manoj Bajpayee's Honest Performance Speaks A Thousand Words

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor On Kasamh Se's Prachi Desai & Ram Kapoor's Consummation Scene: Took 3 Days To Shoot!