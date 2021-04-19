Prachi Desai Opens Up About Facing Casting Couch; Reveals Director Called Her Even After She Said No

In the past, many Bollywood leading ladies have opened up about their brush with casting couch. A few weeks ago, Ankita Lokhande in an interview, had spoken about how she was subjected to this unhealthy practice twice; once when she went in to audition for a South film during the beginning of her career and the second time when she was trying to make her transition from television to films.

Now, Prachi Desai too, has opened up about her casting couch experience in a recent interview with an entertainment portal. The actress revealed that she was once asked to compromise in order to get a role in a 'big film' but she said no. Prachi further revealed that the director still got in touch with her even after she turned down the offer.

"I think very direct propositions were made to get cast in a certain film, a big film, but I have outright said no. Even after that director has called me, after saying no, I have still said that I am not interested in your film," Prachi told Bollywood Bubble.

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress had talked about why she was seen less on screen in the last few years.

Prachi was quoted as saying, "Had I let that pressure get to me, I would have agreed to all the offers that came to me. I got many roles with great directors and stories but I felt the role wouldn't benefit me in any way. The roles didn't add anything to my career so I'd to let go of those films. It comes from the space of being strong-minded and knowing what I want. Being in the limelight wasn't my goal as anyway I shy away from it."

Prachi Desai rose to fame with her portrayal of Bani in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Kasamhe Se in which she was paired opposite Ram Kapoor. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's Rock On! and went on to star in films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan and Azhar.

