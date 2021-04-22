Prachi Desai Reveals Why She Stayed Away From Limelight, Thanks The Audience For Never Forgetting Her

After gaining fame as her portrayal of a perfect bahu in Ekta Kapoor's popular TV soap Kasamh Se, Prachi Desai made her transition to films with Farhan Akhtar's Rock On!! at the age of 19. In her film career spanning over a decade, the actress did fewer projects as compared to many of her contemporaries. Some of the prominent movies in her filmography include Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, Bol Bachchan and Azhar.

Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Prachi opened up about being selective about her films as she felt that the offers which were coming her way were getting repetitive.

ETimes quoted Prachi as saying, "I started really young. By the time I was 17, I was on a daily soap and I was also a mother to Ram Kapoor's 5-year-old children on the show. And then, at 19, I got a break with 'Rock On!!'. In a couple of years, I had done a lot of work, I'd done a daily soap, I'd done films but there came a point where it felt like all the offers coming my way were getting pretty repetitive. I was getting the same kind of role, in different films."

The actress said that she believed that she could believe that she can pull off any genre and was waiting for the right kind of work to come her way.

"When that realisation happened, I decided on doing something different and that should reflect in the choices I make. I believed in myself, and that I could pull off any genre and play different roles. I hit pause and waited for the right kind of work to come my way. But, I honestly did not know how long it was going to take me. Sometimes, you know, you may get offered something in a day, three months, six months, and sometimes the wait is longer, unless you have the means to produce something for yourself. But when that option is not there, you have to be picky out of the choices that are given to you," Prachi told ETimes.

The Azhar actress revealed that during that period, she turned down a few big film offers as she felt that they won't benefit her in any way.

Prachi was quoted as saying, "While I was still reading scripts or hearing narrations, there were offers for some very big films and great teams to work with, but I felt like it's not going to benefit me in any way. And it was very tough to say 'no', because, for an actor, it's just so important to keep doing projects one after the other because you don't want any kind of a gap to be there. But I was pretty adamant that I needed to do something different. I knew that commercial films weren't going to help me. A couple of films that I really wanted to do, didn't materialise for one reason or the other; these kinds of things happen all the time. So all of these factors contributed to the gap. And then we were in lockdown for almost a year. The gap was a little long, but I think it was worth it."

Further, the actress thanked the audience for never forgetting her despite her selective work. Prachi said, "I thank the audience for just never forgetting me; I am so grateful to be here. They still love me unconditionally and support me so much. I was very strong-headed in deciding that I will pick roles that are different. So even if something very lucrative or something very big came my way, I would still not just jump into it, because I know that I was waiting for it."

On a related note, Prachi was last seen essaying the role of a cop in Manoj Bajpayee's Zee5 film Silence: Can You Hear It?.