Prachi Desai Recalls Being Replaced For Not Doing Raunchy Scenes, Says ‘It’s Nothing New To Me’

Actor Prachi Desai recently made a shocking revelation about filmmakers replacing her overnight from their movies just because she was not comfortable doing raunchy or very bold scenes. The actor also revealed that none of them even had the courtesy to inform her of the same. Apart from that the actor also said that she was always told that she is not hot or glamorous enough for the big screen and that she needed to do some steamy dance numbers.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Prachi revealed how she found herself ousted from movies because she refused to do a certain scene or a song and now it is not a new thing for her anymore. Prachi recalled confronting a filmmaker along with her manager who threw her out from his film without informing her about the same. The Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai actor said, "And then we confronted the filmmaker and said that 'You know in the next six days we were supposed to start shooting for you. And we have been told that 'you are not okay doing a certain song or a certain scene we had to replace you'. Now we are looking to make the role far sexier or raunchier. So yeah that has happened in the past. It again happened a couple of months ago. So it's nothing new to me and I feel like a lot of people will sadly go through as I said it's not just a thing of the past and I experienced it recently as well."

Prachi also revealed that she was always told by these filmmakers that she was just a cute face and was not hot enough. The Rock On actor said that in showbiz people only want female actors to look appealing for the male gaze. The actor lastly said that she could never wrap her head around the fact when filmmakers told her that she needed to do more 'sexy' songs.

On the work front, Prachi Desai was last seen in the film Silence.. Can You Hear It. The movie also stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role and is currently streaming on the OTT streaming platform Zee 5. The movie has been helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans.