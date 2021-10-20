Prakash Jha On Aryan Khan's Arrest: The Poor Kid Has Got Into A Mess

Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son Aryan Khan was arrested from a Mumbai cruise during the drugs bust on October 2. The star kid has remained in custody for over two weeks, and his third bail hearing is set to take place today, October 20.

While fans and fellow celebrities have rallied to support the superstar's family. Many have also opened up concern for Aaryan's future. Recently filmmaker Prakash Jha talked about Aaryan arrest and said he feels the young Khan 'has got in a mess'.

In an interview with India Today, Prakash Jha shared that he doesn't have much idea about the ongoing drug case filed against Shah Rukh Khan's son. However, he reportedly knows that the 'poor' star-kid has gotten himself in a mess. The director told the portal, "I don't know how I could comment on it. I don't know who is commenting on it. I haven't read about it. I only know that the poor kid, who is Shah Rukh Khan's son, has got into a mess."

Aryan Khan Drug Case: 10 Arguments Shah Rukh Khan's Son Made In His Bail Plea

Aryan Khan along with 7 others, including Arbaaz Merchant, were also arrested. Aryan is currently in Arthur Jail in Mumbai. The star kid reportedly went through a counselling session over the weekend with NCB. According to reports, Aryan Khan has assured NCB officials that he would work for the welfare of the poor and never do anything that would damage his name in the future.

Aryan Khan To Remain In Jail Until October 20, NCB Alleges He Is A Regular Consumer Of Drugs

Aryan Khan has assured NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede that after his release, he will work for the "social and financial uplift of the poor and downtrodden". The counselling session took place after, NCB alleged that Aryan has been a regular drug consumer on the basis of Whatsapp chats recovered from his phone.