Pranitha Subhash Was Star-Struck When She Saw Sanjay Dutt; Says 'He Is Such A Warm Human Being'

South actress Pranitha Subhash is all set to make a splash in Bollywood with two major releases- Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 co-starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty and Meezaan and Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India. In a recent interaction with a leading daily, Pranitha was all praise for Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn with whom she will be seen sharing screen space in Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Pranitha Subhash Feels Unlike Bollywood, South Film Industry Accepts Actresses The Way They Are

Speaking about Dutt, Pranitha revealed that she shot with him for a couple of days and was star-struck by him. "I had a couple of days shoot with Sanjay Sir. I must say he is such a warm human being. I was just star-struck looking at him on the sets," ETimes quoted Pranitha as saying.

She also opened up about her interaction with Ajay Devgn on the sets and said, "I am a huge fan of Ajay Devgn. I told Ajay Sir how much I enjoyed watching Golmaal."

Meanwhile, both the films starring Pranitha are scheduled for an OTT release.

Hungama 2 Trailer: Paresh Rawal Returns As Radhe Shyam Tiwari, Shilpa Shetty Steals Hearts

Earlier in an interaction with Hindustan Times, when the actress was asked if she was disappointed about her films not getting a theatrical release, she had said, "In South film industry, we are used to that massiveness of the release with cutouts of actors, and milk abhishekam and sounds of dhol in the morning. We love that. That is the reason I wanted both the films to release on the big screen, but nevertheless, I am getting the best of both the worlds."

In the same interview, Pranitha had said that her Bollywood debut will mark a new phase for her. She was quoted as saying, "For every actor, no matter where you work, their ultimate goal is Bollywood because it caters to a really big audience in India."

Pranitha is a known face in the south film industry and has starred in films like Porki, Baava, Bheema Theeradalli, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal.