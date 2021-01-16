Pranutan Bahl Calls Aunt Kajol A 'Brilliant Actor'; Says 'I Have A Lot Of Respect For Her'

Pranutan Says She Hasn't Spent Much Time With Kajol

Pranutan told ETImes, "I haven't spent much time with Kajol bua. I haven't grown up around her. But whenever I have met her, she has been kind and warm to me."

Pranutan Has A Lot Of Respect For Kajol

She further continued that though she isn't too close to the Tribhanga actress, she holds her in high regards. "I love the way she conducts herself professionally. She is a brilliant actor and I have a lot of respect for her."

When Pranutan Opened Up About Being Nutan's Granddaughter

Earlier, in an interview with Filmibeat, Pranutan had spoken about comparisons with her late grandmother and actress Nutan and said, "Of course, it's going to happen. whether we talk about it or not. The thought might cross your mind at least once. It's right there. But, I don't take it as a pressure. Instead, I think of it as a beautiful responsibility on my shoulders, and I want to make my family proud. I am going to up my craft. I am going to work on myself as much as I can. I really wanted to be an actor. So for me, my dreams and goals were very big to be bogged down by pressure of comparisons. Just because my family is into movies doesn't mean I should be discouraged."