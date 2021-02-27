pranutan-bahl-clarifies-salman-khan-did-not-cast-her-in-notebook-as-she-reacts-to-nepotism-debate

Ever since actor Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last, the debate around nepotism has gripped the entire film industry. Whenever a film starring any star kid gets announced on social media, it receives hatred in bulk. Speaking to a leading daily, when actress Pranutan Bahl, granddaughter of the legendary actress Nutan and daughter of Mohnish Bahl, opened up about the hot debate and said she wishes audiences could learn the individual stories of star kids.

"I feel a little strange about it, and wish people didn't feed into sensationalism so much. I wish they would ask us our individual stories."

Pranutan, who made her Bollywood debut with Notebook, further said that she never told anybody that she belonged to a film family, because she wanted to know the brutal opinion of casting directors.

"I didn't want any 'how can we say no to her' or 'we have to call her for a second round'. I don't lie to myself, I don't want to be in a cocoon. Notebook was a five hour audition, it was not easy," added Bahl.

ALSO READ: Mohnish Bahl Distinguishes Between Nepotism And Privilege, Says Daughter Pranutan Bahl Is Still Struggling

Pranutan also revealed that many believe that Salman Khan cast her because of his friendship with Mohnish Bahl, but the reality is completely opposite. Pranutan said Salman knew nothing about her casting, and learnt from his team.

"He called dad and said, 'You are dead, your daughter is going to be a heroine, it was a good enough audition!' That's when he (Salman) also got to know. As far as the nepotism debate therefore is concerned, I don't know," stated the 27-year-old actress.

She further said that people are quick to judge star kids, but she can't help if they refuse to believe the real story.

"Everybody has their own journey, even if a film is produced for them by family members. I'm not glorifying my journey. I chose this for myself. I don't understand when there are times I told people my journey, and they say 'what rubbish, you are lying'. If you want to believe in masala stories, then what can I do?," said Pranutan.

ALSO READ: Pranutan Bahl Calls Salman Khan 'Fantastic'; Says He Has A Heart Of Gold