Pranutan Bahl On Dealing With Trolls Over Nepotism: I Don't Understand Who Are These People To Judge

Mohnish Bahl's daughter and legendary actress Nutan's granddaughter Pranutan made her Bollywood debut with Nitin Kakkar's 2019 film Notebook opposite Zaheer Iqbal. The film was bankrolled by Salman Khan.

In the past, the actress had spoken about how even the Bollywood superstar was unaware about her connection to his on screen brother until she was already signed for the movie. Post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise last year, nepotism in the film industry has become a raging topic of discussion and kids belonging to film families often get subjected to negativity and hate comments on social media because of this reason.

Recently while speaking with Spotboye, Pranutan opened up on dealing with such trolls. She said that she chooses to bury her head in work rather than getting demotivated by the nonsense that's said on social media.

Pranutan Recalls The Advice She Received From Dad Mohnish Bahl When She Decided To Join Showbiz

The actress was quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, "I haven't taken any of that seriously or tapped the help that comes with being from a film family. I haven't gotten demotivated by the nonsense that is said on social media. I just bury my head in my work and I do it diligently. I know there will be thousands of naysayers and people who would want to pull you down, but the only one who knows what's going on in your life is you."

Pranutan said that she can't be replying to every such accusation and that if someone thinks that she is in the film industry because of her father, it's their opinion.

"As a public figure especially, you cannot sit and back answer every single person who thinks you are in the industry because of your father. If someone thinks so, it's up to them, it's their opinion. I know that I have been auditioning since 2016 constantly without giving my father's name or asking him to drop a message in my favour to the makers till date," Spotboye quoted the actress as saying.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Pranutan: The Biggest Misconception Is That Actors Are Jealous Of Each Other

Further adding that no one has the right to question her choices, Pranutan said, "I don't understand who are these people to judge if I have chosen this path. It's very easy to turn around and say nonsense about people. I think all of us are gracious and kind that we chose not to fall into the mud like a lot of the trolls. And unfortunately, our kindness is taken for granted. But it's okay, at least I sleep well at night."

Workwise, the actress is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Helmet in which she is paired opposite Aparshakti Khurana. Pranutan recently starred in a music video titled 'Kaise Hum Bataye'.