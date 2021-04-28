Prateik Babbar Features New Ink, Actor Get His Mother Smita Patil's Name Tattooed On His 'Heart'

Prateik Babbar who often shared pictures and posts about his mother recently featured his new tattoo on Instagram. The actor lost his mother Smita Patil when he was just a newborn and has always talked about how much he misses her.

Prateik has now shown his love for his late mother with permanent ink on his body. The actor revealed that he recently got a tattoo of his mother's name by his heart. Sharing a picture of the same, he wrote on Instagram, "inked my mother's name on my heart... Smita #4ever 1955 - infinity".

In the picture, the actor can be seen laying on the floor with his dog. The tattoo read, 'Smita 1955 to (infinity sign)' on his chest. Take a look at the post,

The post received a lot of love from fans as well as, Prateik's half-brother Aarya Babbar and actors Mrunal Thakur and Shveta Salve, who dropped heart emojis on the post. While one Instagram user called it 'precious', another said, "This is so wholesome."

Talking about the Tattoo he old ETimes, "I always wanted my mother's name tattooed. I have been indecisive about it for years. The moment finally felt right. She's inked exactly where she's supposed to be, on my heart. 1955 signifies the year she was born & now with me till infinity."

For the unversed, the late actress Smita died of childbirth complications at the age of 31, just two weeks after giving birth to Prateik. Smita was best known for films such as Bhumika, Mirch Masala, Bazaar, Mandi and Arth. She was also a two-time National Award winner.

In an old interview, Prateik had shared that he feels a "sense of responsibility to live up to my mother's legacy." He added that while people may see that as a burden, "I will not call it that. If it's seen as a weight on my shoulders, I'd say it's one that I am proud of. I will carry it till my last breath with absolute pride."