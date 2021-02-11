Prateik Babbar On Getting His Life Back On Track After 'Drugs & Alcohol': Trying My Best To Make My Mom Proud

In 2017, Prateik Babbar opened up about his battle with drug and alcohol addiction for the first time. The actor revealed that his first experience with drugs came when he was 13, which soon turned into an addiction. Following multiple episodes that made him feel like a miserable prisoner of drugs, he finally decided to finally seek professional help. However, the road to recovery was a rocky one.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Prateik talked about getting sober, and trying to re-establish himself in the film industry.

The tabloid quoted the Baaghi 2 actor as saying, "It must have been 2016-17, when I went clean of alcohol and drugs for a few months in a row. I could think with a clear head. That's when I started missing my work. It was something I needed for my soul and that is when I started picking up different kinds of roles. I rebooted myself with plays and short films. I did things for no money at all, at times. I did things for free for people to just remember that I exist and I haven't left the stage yet. I had to test the waters again. Once I did that, there was no looking back. One show, one movie led to another with Mulk (2018), Baaghi 2 (2018) and Chhichhore (2019). It was gradual."

When asked about the responsibility of living up to his mother, late actress Smita Patil's name, the actor said that he does feel a sense of responsibility to live up to her legacy. Prateik called her mother a 'magical woman' who did magical things in a short-lived career and life.

"People may see that as a burden, but I will not call it that. If it's seen as a weight on my shoulders, I'd say it's one that I am proud of. I will carry it till my last breath with absolute pride. My mother was a magical woman, who did magical things in a short-lived career and life. She touched way too many people and she is a part of our country's cinema heritage. I am honoured and fortunate to be her son. It will be an honour to be able to live up to her name, and if I can be a little reflection of her," Prateik told ETimes.

Talking about how he wants to make his late mother proud, the actor told the daily, "I am trying my best to make her proud. That's the reason I am here. I wish I could be a little like her. I wish I can make her parents, my aunt and myself feel a little content in saying one day that this magical woman was my mother. One day, when I am old and frail, I want to be able to look back and say that I really did what I could to make my mamma proud."

With respect to Prateik's upcoming films, the actor will next be seen in Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey and Madhur Bhandarkar's India Lockdown.

