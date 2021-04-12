Pratik Gandhi And Shreya Chaudhry To Work Together On An Interesting Project; Details Inside

Tinsel Town newbie Shreya Chaudhry has been constantly swaying the hearts of the audience, post her incredible performance in Bandish Bandits. The actor has been grabbing eyeballs, all thanks to her fitness regimes and her magnificent fashion choices which keep one at the edge of their seats waiting for more.

Having been showered with projects and collaborations, the diva for sure knows how to ace it all be it acting, modelling or working on different campaigns altogether. Shreya Chaudhry was recently seen collaborating with none other than Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi. The duo was seen sharing some fun and sweet moments which would definitely surprise everyone. Their incredible chemistry is surely a watch and we hope we see them sharing a screen in future.

On the work front, we have seen Shreya delivering an astonishing performance in Bandish Bandits, she was also recently seen sharing screens with Ranveer Brar and Neha Dhupia in an advertisement. Shreya is also in talks with makers for different projects as well which she will soon unravel. We are sure Shreya will blow the minds of everyone with her next.

