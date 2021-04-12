    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Pratik Gandhi And Shreya Chaudhry To Work Together On An Interesting Project; Details Inside

      By
      |

      Tinsel Town newbie Shreya Chaudhry has been constantly swaying the hearts of the audience, post her incredible performance in Bandish Bandits. The actor has been grabbing eyeballs, all thanks to her fitness regimes and her magnificent fashion choices which keep one at the edge of their seats waiting for more.

      Pratik Gandhi And Shreya Chaudhry To Work Together On An Interesting Project; Details Inside

      Having been showered with projects and collaborations, the diva for sure knows how to ace it all be it acting, modelling or working on different campaigns altogether. Shreya Chaudhry was recently seen collaborating with none other than Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi. The duo was seen sharing some fun and sweet moments which would definitely surprise everyone. Their incredible chemistry is surely a watch and we hope we see them sharing a screen in future.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Shreya Chaudhry (@shreya__chaudhry)

      On the work front, we have seen Shreya delivering an astonishing performance in Bandish Bandits, she was also recently seen sharing screens with Ranveer Brar and Neha Dhupia in an advertisement. Shreya is also in talks with makers for different projects as well which she will soon unravel. We are sure Shreya will blow the minds of everyone with her next.

      Also Read : Scam 1992 Star Pratik Gandhi Roped In For Hardik Gajjar's Ravan Leela

      Also Read : Bandish Bandits To Be Available In Tamil And Telugu On Amazon Prime Video

      Story first published: Monday, April 12, 2021, 16:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 12, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X