Pratik Gandhi’s Bhavai Gets A New Release Date

Pratik Gandhi starrer Bhavai has created a massive amount of buzz since its inception. The teaser, trailer, and dialogues from the movie have created ripple effects of excitement and the anticipation level is transcendent! The movie stars Scam 1992 fame Pratik Gandhi as Raja Ram Joshi and South superstar Aindrita Ray as Rani as lead characters.

Owing to the recent much-awaited declaration by Maharashtra Government regarding theatres resuming has come as a sigh of relief for the producers and exhibitors, due to which Bhavai which was earlier scheduled to release on October 1 has now been postponed to October 22, 2021.

The movie narrative revolves around the love tale of two actors working in a drama company and how their reel life affects their real-life off stage. Helmed by Hardik Gajjar the film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures.

The film was recently cast in a different light with the CBFC comments on which the director-producer Hardik Gajjar said, "We are a renowned and law-abiding production house and are interested in creating and showcasing good cinema for the audience and our stakeholders, we have never flouted any rules or guidelines. We have submitted all the required statements/documents/replies to the board. Our movie has also been given a 'U' censor certificate under the name of Bhavai on 12-11-2020. We have sought advise from out legal advisor's too and in complete compliance with the law, we would like to go ahead and proceed with the release of our film on the new release date, 22nd October."

Elated about the reopening of theatres Dr. Jayantilal Gada said, "We welcome the decision given by the Maharashtra Government and Shri Uddhav Thackeray. Theatres are the soul/spirit of the Entertainment business and the mode of income for thousands of families in Maharashtra. We are extremely delighted with this decision and therefore have decided to postpone the release of our movie Bhavai to 22nd of October".

Bhavai stars Pratik Gandhi, Aindrita Ray, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.