Pratik Gandhi On Why He Chose Bhavai Script

Actor Pratik Gandhi starrer Bhavai has hit the right note ever since the launch of the teaser and trailer. The performance, dialogues, music, spectacular set, colorful costumes have created massive impact and have garnered love and appreciation from the nation. Helmed by Hardik Gajjar who is also venturing as a debut director brings in his first musical love drama this October. Pratik is all set to entertain the audience in a complete opposite avatar in his forthcoming movie Bhavai.

Bhavai is a love story set in 1982 in a rural village in Gujarat, two artists a local boy Raja Ram Joshi (Pratik Gandhi) and Rani (Aindrita Ray) who work for Ram Leela drama company and how it affects their personal life off stage.

On asking the actor why he chose this script, Pratik said, "This was before scam 1992 in 2018, when I first heard the narration, I was clear and convinced that I want to do this movie. I told Hardik now you decide if you want me for this character because at that time, apart from the Gujarati movie I hadn't explored anything else. Also making a movie in Hindi and releasing it both are different factors as it holds various variables, and moreover launching a fresh face is also challenging, hence I had left it on the director Hardik Gajjar to decide".

Sharing his excitement about coming on the big screen, he adds, "I am very excited, Bhavai will always stay close to my heart, because for many reasons, firstly, BHAVAI is my first Bollywood film as the lead protagonist, this in itself is very huge for any actor. The second reason is the love that was showered on me through Scam, there are set of audience now hoping to see me in a different role so I want to showcase them something that is different and they will enjoy."

Bhavai stars Pratik Gandhi, Aindrita Ray, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. The musical drama is all set to enthrall the audience in the month of October.

Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures, Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film is set to release in cinemas on October 1, 2021.