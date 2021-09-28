Pratik Gandhi Recalls Facing Financial Crisis; 'There Was A Time When We Didn't Have A House'

After dabbling in theatre and Gujarati cinema, Pratik Gandhi achieved overnight stardom with his portrayal of the stockbroker 'Big Bull' Harshad Mehta in Hansal Mehta's critically acclaimed web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The actor received rave reviews for his performance from all nooks and corners.

While speaking about Bollywood Bubble, Gandhi opened up on how he dealth with wife's illness and father's death in quick succession. He also recalled how his family found themselves to be homeless, despite being in Mumbai for many years.

The actor told the entertainment portal, "Financial trouble, financial crisis, medical trouble, I've seen it all. But I never experienced a moment of breakdown or self-doubt, somehow. I'm the kind of person, the moment I see issues, I tend to think about the solutions. And that's how my mind is trained."

He further fadded, "I guess everybody goes through this. There were some medical emergencies at home, be it my wife's brain tumour operation, my father's cancer. Eventually we lost him in 2018. Buying a house in Mumbai is a big deal. Even after a decade of being in Mumbai, there was a time when we didn't have a house, suddenly the whole family was homeless. You struggle at that time, you manoeuver yourself, your emotions, and the whole family. And when you have a full-fledged family and you decide to quit your stable job and get into something like this, that is another struggle."

Workwise, Pratik has some interesting projects in the pipeline. This includes Bhavai, Lovers, Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, The Six Suspects or Dedh Bigha Zameen.