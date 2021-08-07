Preity Zinta On Dil Chahta Hai: I Had Told Farhan That This Will Be A Cult Film & He Laughed At Me

Farhan Akhtar's directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai has become a cult film over the years. Upon its release in 2001, the coming-of-age romantic film was well received by the audience and the critics for its new age story-telling and performances. The film had also bagged several accolades including two National Film Awards and seven Filmfare Awards.

Dil Chahta Hai is all set to clock 20 years on August 10 this year. Preity Zinta who won hearts as Aamir Khan's character Akash's girlfriend Shalini in the film, opened up on the film achieving this milestone in a chat with a news agency.

The actress told IANS, "This is surreal, celebrating 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai. I remember Farhan telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be part of it."

Preity revealed that on the first day of Dil Chahta Hai shoot, she had told the film's director Farhan Akhtar that this will be a cult film. However, Akhtar had laughed at her.

Preity recalled, "A few months later, we signed on for Dil Chahta Hai and we had so much fun on set. I told Farhan on the first day of shoot, that this will be a cult film and he laughed at me. Today after all these years I'm so proud of the film we made."

The actress further said that she gets a smile on her face whenever she thinks about Dil Chahta Hai.

"I have so many fond memories from the shoot and always have a big smile on my face when I remember those mad days," Preity concluded.

Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia in leading roles, this Farhan Akhtar directorial revolves around three inseparable childhood friends Akash, Sameer and Siddharth who are just out of college. Nothing comes between them until they each fall in love.