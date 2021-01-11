    For Quick Alerts
      Preity Zinta Opens Up About Her Family's Battle With COVID-19; Says 'ICU & Oxygen Machines Took A New Meaning'

      Actress Preity Zinta took to social media to pen a note of gratitude after her family members tested negative for the novel Coronavirus. Sharing a family photo, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress revealed that some of her family members were diagnosed with COVID-19, but they have now tested negative.

      Preity wrote on her Instagram page, "Three weeks ago my Mom, brother, his wife, kids & my uncle all tested positive for Covid."

      Talking about their battle with COVID-19, she continued, "Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning. I felt helpless & powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital. I'm so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors & nurses that worked tireless to take care of them 🙏."

      "For all of you who don't take Covid seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask & practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep & stop stressing. Finally the New Year feels like a Happy New year ❤️ #Thankyou #Doctors #Nurses 🙏 #Grateful #Ting," the actress concluded her post.

      Meanwhile, Preity's fans and colleagues from the film industry sent her best wishes. While Abhishek Bachchan dropped a folding hands emoji, author and health coach Deanne Panday wrote, "So glad mom & family feel good my love 🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." Casting director Mukesh Chhabra commented with a bunch of hugging face emoticons.

      Preity Zinta is quarantining with her husband, Gene Goodenough, in Los Angeles.

      Story first published: Monday, January 11, 2021, 10:04 [IST]
