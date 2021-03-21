Preity Zinta Reacts To Genelia D'Souza’s Video Of Riteish Deshmukh Kissing Her Hands At An Event

Actor Preity Zinta has reacted to a funny video shared by Genelia D'Souza that has also gone viral on the web. The video showed Preity being greeted by Riteish Deshmukh at an award ceremony while Genelia coldly observed her husband exchanging air kisses with the actress and even kissing her hands.

Genelia shared the hilarious throwback clip on Friday followed by a new 'scene' which she attached to the video. She captioned it as "Wanna know what happened back home?" and we see her scolding and beating up Riteish.

Just a few hours after Genelia shared the hilarious post, Preity Zinta was quick to react and even put it up on her Instagram. Preity wrote, "This is too funny ... Riteish & Genelia. Keep them coming. Love u both." Check out the video below:

For the unversed, Genelia's funny video had several people from the industry including Tiger Shroff, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor reacting in the comments section by dropping laughter emojis.

It must be noted that Riteish and Genelia regularly share funny videos on their social media. The couple has been married for nine years and are doting parents to their two kids - Riaan and Rahyl.

Recently, Genelia had been putting up videos showing how Riteish has been helping her after she injured her hand. One such video showed Riteish styling her hair. The actress wrote along with the video, "I need somebody who can love me at worst" Take a look!

