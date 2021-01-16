Preity Zinta Recalls Shooting For Dil Se Song Jiya Jale; Wonders What The Elephants Must Have Thought

Preity Zinta Wonders What The Elephants Were Thinking When She Danced On Jiya Jale Song

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress captioned the throwback snap as, "Do u think the elephants were wondering what the hell was I doing ? I was just doing everything @farahkhankunder asked me to like a good girl. This has to be one of my favourite photos from the Dil Se shoot #Jiyajale #Dilse #flashbackfriday #Ting."

Netizens Have A Hearty Laugh

Author and health coach Deanne Panday commented, "elephants were saying "tough tusk". A fan commented, "Elephant be like ha ye kar lo pahle hum family meeting bad me kar lenge (Elephants be like - Yes you continue doing this, we can do the family meeting later)." "Hahahahaha they were enoying your song lol. I just think and you you are loking damnnnn gorgeous alwayssssssss," read another comment.

Earlier, Farah Khan Had Shared A Funny Incident Related To This Song

While speaking with a leading tabloid, Farah Khan who had choreographed this Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta song, had recalled how King Khan went missing from the film's sets, when she pulled a prank on him by telling him that he would be emerging from a waterfall wearing nothing but a white dhoti.

"When we were shooting in Kerala for 'Jiya Jale', I told Shahrukh that we are doing a sequence at the waterfall and I am going to make you wear a white dhoti and make you come out of the water. Of course, I was joking with him; but that's the first time in 25 years that he didn't land up for a shoot. He said he lost his way and there were no Google maps then. We were in a forest in Kerala," Farah had told a tabloid.