Preity Zinta Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For Hubby Gene Goodenough, Calls Him Her Forever Valentine

Preity Zinta made all her fans gush with joy as she shared a beautiful birthday wish for her husband Gene Goodenough. The actor took to her social media handle to share some lovely pictures with Gene. Along with the same, Preity also penned a heartfelt message for him.

Talking about the pictures shared by Preity Zinta, in one of them, she along with Gene Goodenough can be seen having some fun time in the pool. The Kal Ho Na Ho actor can be seen closing his eyes as she sports a naughty smile. In another picture, the couple poses for a delightful selfie. While in the last picture, Preity and Gene pose together in what seems to be a backyard of a house. The picture was presumably taken from one of their holidays together.

Along with the same, Preity Zinta wrote a romantic message for Gene Goodenough that screamed 'couple goals.' The Veer Zaara actor called Gene her forever Valentine. Preity called her husband her best friend and the source of her joy. Furthermore, the actor-entrepreneur called Gene the centre of her world and the whole of her heart. Lastly, Preity wrote that she cannot wait to see her husband again, hinting that Gene is currently not with her. Preity and Gene had tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Take a look at the post shared by the Kya Kehna actor.

Preity Zinta had recently headed off to Chennai to attend the Indian Premier League auctions. For the unversed, she is the owner of the cricket team, Punjab Kings which was named earlier as Kings XI Punjab. However, Preity has been away from the big screen for quite some time now. The actor was last seen in the movie, Bhaiaji Superhit wherein she was seen alongside Sunny Deol. The film had released in the year 2018. There are speculations that the actor will don the hat of a producer for the Hindi remake of the Hollywood series, The Night Manager. Rumours have been rife that the show will be starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

